(CNN) Yolanda Renee King, the eldest granddaughter of the Martin Luther King Jr., said Wednesday that the civil rights icon would recognize "we're not where we're supposed to be" were he alive today.

"I think that he would be impressed about all the work that we're doing but we're not where we're supposed to be," the 9-year-old told ABC's "Good Morning America" on the 50th anniversary of MLK's assassination.

Yolanda Renee King told ABC grandfather Martin Luther King Jr. would recognize "we're not where we're supposed to be" were he alive today.

Her comments came weeks after she made a surprise appearance at the March for Our Lives in Washington, D.C., which demanded measures to address gun violence.

"My grandfather had a dream that his four little children will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character," Yolanda Renee told the throng in Washington on March 24.

Martin Luther King Jr's granddaughter Yolanda Renee King(L) speaks next to student Jaclyn Corin during the March for Our Lives Rally on March 24.

"I have a dream that enough is enough," she added. "And that this should be a gun-free world, period."

