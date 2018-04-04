Breaking News

Bells across the nation will toll 39 times to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

By CNN Staff

Updated 6:46 AM ET, Wed April 4, 2018

Civil rights icons remember MLK 50 years later
Civil rights icons remember MLK 50 years later

    Civil rights icons remember MLK 50 years later

Civil rights icons remember MLK 50 years later 02:25

(CNN)The assassination 50 years ago of Martin Luther King Jr. will be marked Wednesday with events in the city where he was born, the city where he was gunned down, and other places around the nation.

Sites across the United States will ring bells 39 times, symbolizing the civil rights leader's age at his death.
Here's a look at some of the events planned to honor King's legacy:

Atlanta

    - In the city of his birth, the Martin Luther King Jr. Nonviolent Peace Prize will be awarded Wednesday morning to lawyers Benjamin Ferencz, for his work prosecuting German Nazi leaders at Nuremburg, and Bryan Stevenson, for his work to make mandatory life-without-parole sentences for all children 17 or younger unconstitutional.
    - The Ebenezer Baptist Church choir will sing the National Anthem and "God Bless America" when the Atlanta Braves host the Washington Nationals. The game starts at 12:10 p.m. ET.
    - At 7:01 p.m. ET, a bell at the King center will toll for each year of King's life. Members of his family also will lay a wreath at the crypts of King and his widow, Coretta Scott King.

    Memphis

    Room 306 at Lorraine Motel is where Martin Luther King Jr. stayed the night before he was assassinated. A white wreath on the balcony marks the place where he was shot on April 4, 1968.
    Room 306 at Lorraine Motel is where Martin Luther King Jr. stayed the night before he was assassinated. A white wreath on the balcony marks the place where he was shot on April 4, 1968.
    Rep. John Lewis, a leader in the civil rights movement, stands outside room 306 at the Lorraine Motel to mark the 50th anniversary of King&#39;s death.&lt;br /&gt;&quot;When he died, I think something died in all of us. Something died in America,&quot; Lewis says. &quot;Each day, I think we must find a way to dream the dream that he dreamed. And build on what he left all of us.&quot;
    Rep. John Lewis, a leader in the civil rights movement, stands outside room 306 at the Lorraine Motel to mark the 50th anniversary of King's death.
    "When he died, I think something died in all of us. Something died in America," Lewis says. "Each day, I think we must find a way to dream the dream that he dreamed. And build on what he left all of us."
    Bipartisan members of Congress stand together at the Lorraine Motel to honor King.
    Bipartisan members of Congress stand together at the Lorraine Motel to honor King.
    Peek inside room 306 at the Lorraine Motel. King shared the room with a friend, Ralph Abernathy, the night before he died, and it has been kept the way the pair left it that day.
    Peek inside room 306 at the Lorraine Motel. King shared the room with a friend, Ralph Abernathy, the night before he died, and it has been kept the way the pair left it that day.
    Ceremonies are planned in Memphis, where King was slain while standing on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel.
    The year that changed the world

    For more coverage on the Martin Luther King, Jr. assassination and other history-making events, watch CNN's original series event "1968," coming Memorial Day weekend.

    - Tributes saluting King will take place in the courtyard of the motel, now home to the National Civil Rights Museum. The event will be available on live stream starting at 10:30 a.m. ET.
    - A commemorative ceremony begins at 3:30 p.m. ET on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel. It will include an interfaith liturgy, musical tributes, and a ceremonial changing of the wreath outside Room 306.
    - At 7:01 p.m. ET, the bell from the historic Clayborn Temple will ring 39 times as part of the International Moment of Reflection.

    Washington

    The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was best known for his role in the civil rights movement and nonviolent protests. His life&#39;s work has been honored with a national holiday, schools and public buildings named after him, and a memorial on the National Mall in Washington. Take a look back at the late civil rights leader&#39;s defining years. Here, King speaks in Washington in 1968, the year he was assassinated.
    The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was best known for his role in the civil rights movement and nonviolent protests. His life's work has been honored with a national holiday, schools and public buildings named after him, and a memorial on the National Mall in Washington. Take a look back at the late civil rights leader's defining years. Here, King speaks in Washington in 1968, the year he was assassinated.
    King outlines boycott strategies to his advisers and organizers on January 27, 1956. Seated are the Rev. Ralph Abernathy, left, and Rosa Parks, center, who was the catalyst for the protest of bus riders.
    King outlines boycott strategies to his advisers and organizers on January 27, 1956. Seated are the Rev. Ralph Abernathy, left, and Rosa Parks, center, who was the catalyst for the protest of bus riders.
    King sits for a police mugshot after his arrest for directing a citywide boycott of segregated buses on February 24, 1956.
    King sits for a police mugshot after his arrest for directing a citywide boycott of segregated buses on February 24, 1956.
    King stands in front of a bus at the end of the Montgomery bus boycott in Montgomery, Alabama, on December 26, 1956.
    King stands in front of a bus at the end of the Montgomery bus boycott in Montgomery, Alabama, on December 26, 1956.
    King speaks during the Prayer Pilgrimage near the Reflecting Pool in Washington on May 17, 1957.
    King speaks during the Prayer Pilgrimage near the Reflecting Pool in Washington on May 17, 1957.
    Accompanied by his wife, Coretta Scott, King leaves Harlem Hospital after being stabbed near the heart on September 20, 1958. The near-fatal incident occurred when he was autographing copies of his book at a Harlem bookstore.
    Accompanied by his wife, Coretta Scott, King leaves Harlem Hospital after being stabbed near the heart on September 20, 1958. The near-fatal incident occurred when he was autographing copies of his book at a Harlem bookstore.
    King delivers a sermon at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta in September 1960.
    King delivers a sermon at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta in September 1960.
    King, his wife and children, Yolanda, 5, and Martin Luther III, 3, play the piano together in their living room in Atlanta in 1960.
    King, his wife and children, Yolanda, 5, and Martin Luther III, 3, play the piano together in their living room in Atlanta in 1960.
    Moderator John McCaffery, left, segregationist editor James J. Kilpatrick and King debate segregation in New York on November 11, 1960.
    Moderator John McCaffery, left, segregationist editor James J. Kilpatrick and King debate segregation in New York on November 11, 1960.
    King addresses a crowd of demonstrators outside the Lincoln Memorial during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in Washington on August 28, 1963. He delivered his famous &quot;I Have a Dream&quot; speech to more than 250,000 people.
    King addresses a crowd of demonstrators outside the Lincoln Memorial during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in Washington on August 28, 1963. He delivered his famous "I Have a Dream" speech to more than 250,000 people.
    President Lyndon B. Johnson talks with King and civil rights leaders at the White House. On July 2, 1964, Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act into law.
    President Lyndon B. Johnson talks with King and civil rights leaders at the White House. On July 2, 1964, Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act into law.
    King speaks with Malcolm X at a press conference on March 26, 1964.
    King speaks with Malcolm X at a press conference on March 26, 1964.
    In 1963, King became the first African-American to be named Time magazine&#39;s Man of the Year.
    In 1963, King became the first African-American to be named Time magazine's Man of the Year.
    King receives the Nobel Prize for Peace from the president of the Nobel Prize committee, Gunnar Jahn, in Oslo, Norway, on December 10, 1964. At the time he was the youngest person to win the prize.
    King receives the Nobel Prize for Peace from the president of the Nobel Prize committee, Gunnar Jahn, in Oslo, Norway, on December 10, 1964. At the time he was the youngest person to win the prize.
    King and his wife lead a black voting rights march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, on March 30, 1965.
    King and his wife lead a black voting rights march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, on March 30, 1965.
    King addresses civil rights marchers in Selma in April 1965.
    King addresses civil rights marchers in Selma in April 1965.
    Mississippi patrolmen shove King during the 220-mile &quot;March Against Fear&quot; from Memphis, Tennessee, to Jackson, Mississippi, on June 8, 1966.
    Mississippi patrolmen shove King during the 220-mile "March Against Fear" from Memphis, Tennessee, to Jackson, Mississippi, on June 8, 1966.
    King signs the Degree Roll at Newcastle University after receiving an honorary Doctor of Civil Law degree, in Newcastle, England, on November 14, 1967.
    King signs the Degree Roll at Newcastle University after receiving an honorary Doctor of Civil Law degree, in Newcastle, England, on November 14, 1967.
    King and comedian Bob Hope, right, talk at John F. Kennedy International airport in New York on November 14, 1967.
    King and comedian Bob Hope, right, talk at John F. Kennedy International airport in New York on November 14, 1967.
    Dr. Ralph Abernathy, Jesse Jackson and others stand on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee, on April 4, 1968, pointing in the direction of the gunshots that killed King, who lies at their feet.
    Dr. Ralph Abernathy, Jesse Jackson and others stand on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee, on April 4, 1968, pointing in the direction of the gunshots that killed King, who lies at their feet.
    King&#39;s body is pictured on April 8, 1968, following his murder in Memphis. His wife, Coretta, led a silent march of 50,000 people through the streets of Memphis before making a televised speech at his funeral.
    King's body is pictured on April 8, 1968, following his murder in Memphis. His wife, Coretta, led a silent march of 50,000 people through the streets of Memphis before making a televised speech at his funeral.
    The statue of King is pictured at a memorial in August 2013 in Washington, as thousands of people gathered to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, where King gave his &quot;I Have a Dream&quot; speech.
    The statue of King is pictured at a memorial in August 2013 in Washington, as thousands of people gathered to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, where King gave his "I Have a Dream" speech.
    - Events in the nation's capital start at 7 a.m. ET with a morning prayer vigil at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial.
    - A silent march then will take place from the King memorial to the National Mall.
    - The ACT to End Racism Rally throughout the day will feature speakers, including religious leaders, artists, and activists.