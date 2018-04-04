Bells across the nation will toll 39 times to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

(CNN) The assassination 50 years ago of Martin Luther King Jr. will be marked Wednesday with events in the city where he was born, the city where he was gunned down, and other places around the nation.

Sites across the United States will ring bells 39 times, symbolizing the civil rights leader's age at his death.

Here's a look at some of the events planned to honor King's legacy:

Atlanta

- In the city of his birth, the Martin Luther King Jr. Nonviolent Peace Prize will be awarded Wednesday morning to lawyers Benjamin Ferencz, for his work prosecuting German Nazi leaders at Nuremburg, and Bryan Stevenson, for his work to make mandatory life-without-parole sentences for all children 17 or younger unconstitutional.

Read More