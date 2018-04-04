Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will publish a memorial to its shooting victims on Friday

(CNN) The 17 victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will be memorialized in a special issue of the student newsmagazine to be unveiled Friday.

"I hope we did the 17 of you justice," Eagle Eye student editor Carly Novell wrote in a tweet Saturday. "Through writing & editing these stories, I got to know who each person was, and what they could've been. I can't wait for the rest of you to learn about these incredible people."

Student writers interviewed family and friends of every victim, including people who had shied away from speaking to other press outlets. The students have been working on the issue since the February 14 shooting while coping with their own grief and their school's sudden position in the media spotlight.

A print version will be distributed Friday and the Sun Sentinel will likely be putting it on their website, students told CNN. And according to a tweet reply by teacher Melissa Falkowski, the magazine's adviser, it will also be available on ISSUU , an online publishing platform.

