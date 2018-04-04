Students have been occupying Howard's administration building for 7 days now

(CNN) The student occupation of the administration building at Howard University in Washington, D.C. was in its seventh day on Wednesday, with demonstrators drawing inspiration from the historically black college's history of protest in their sit-in over misappropriated financial aid funds.

The protest, spearheaded by the student group HU Resist, continued even after the school's board of trustees agreed over the weekend to meet one of the protesters' demands in a bid to end an occupation that started on March 29.

"We have officially reached our 7th day occupying A Building!" HU Resist tweeted. "Because of our supporters and student participants we are able to continue to fight. Nothing will stop us from demanding the change we deserve!"

The university board agreed to the first of nine students demand -- "adequate housing for all students under the age of 21 and extend the fall 2018 housing deposit deadline to May 1," according to Alexis McKenney, a Howard student and lead organizer of HU Resist.

But the several hundred students said to be occupying the administration building have refused to leave until the university agrees to its other eight demands, including the resignation of the President Wayne A.I. Frederick.

