Officials trace the Hart family's final moves before fatal cliff crash

(CNN) California Highway Patrol released a photo of Jennifer Hart shopping at a grocery store a day before her family's SUV plunged off a cliff last week.

The release of the photo comes as law enforcement continues a large-scale search and rescue operation , in which about 70 people are combing the surrounding area for the Hart family's three missing children.

The bodies of Jennifer and Sarah Hart were found on March 26 inside the family's SUV, which had crashed at the rocky shoreline below a cliff along the Northern California coast. The bodies of three of their children -- Markis, 19, Jeremiah, 14, and Abigail, 14 -- were found nearby.

But their three other children were not found and have not been seen since. Devonte, 15, Hannah, 16, and Sierra, 12, are all still missing, officials said.

Police on Tuesday also released a fuller timeline of the Hart family's movements before the fatal crash. The Hart family was in and around the Newport, Oregon area around 8:15 a.m. on March 24, and officials believe they then drove south along US 101 until they reached Leggett, California.

Read More