5 things for April 4: YouTube, tariffs, midterms, oil spill, Martin Luther King Jr.

Photos: Your worst nightmares Physical aggression – Recent dream research has revealed the most common nightmares among Americans. Here they are as immortalized by Hollywood.



Hopefully your nightmares about physical aggression are not as intense as the 2004 film "Saw." Hide Caption 1 of 10

Photos: Your worst nightmares Falling – The 1976 classic "The Omen," Damien knocks his mother off a balcony. Hide Caption 2 of 10

Photos: Your worst nightmares Being chased – Being chased is a nightmare scenario in many horror films, but 1974's "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" is so scary it may actually give you nightmares. Hide Caption 3 of 10

Photos: Your worst nightmares Paralysis – Alex, the main character in Stanley Kubrick's 1971 adaptation of the Anthony Burgess novel "A Clockwork Orange," is one if the most famous depictions of someone being immobilized.

Hide Caption 4 of 10

Photos: Your worst nightmares Being late – Clarice Starling races against time to save a woman's life in Jonathan Demme's 1991 film, "The Silence of the Lambs." Those who have nightmares of being late can relate to the dread surrounding the consequences of tardiness.

Hide Caption 5 of 10

Photos: Your worst nightmares Close person dies – The parents in 1989's "Pet Sematary," based on the Stephen King novel, live through a common nightmare, the death of a loved one. What happens next is even scarier. Hide Caption 6 of 10

Photos: Your worst nightmares Evil forces – Jack Nicholson's character succumbs to the common nightmare theme of evil forces in Stanley Kubrick's 1980 adaptation of Stephen King's "The Shining." Hide Caption 7 of 10

Photos: Your worst nightmares Accidents – Nightmarish accidents, the more bizarre the better, take the lives of many characters throughout "The Final Destination" film series. Hide Caption 8 of 10

Photos: Your worst nightmares Health concerns – Health concerns, such as the zombie apocalypse depicted in the 2013 film "World War Z," are a common nightmare. Hide Caption 9 of 10