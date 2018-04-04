A Carl's Jr. employee sprang into action to help a victim of the YouTube shooting

(CNN) A Carl's Jr. employee was quick to act when a woman wounded in the YouTube shooting was helped into the fast-food restaurant Tuesday afternoon.

"They took her into Carl's Jr. where they put her on the table, and we were trying to fix her wound," Michael Finney told CNN affiliate KPIX

Finney knew he needed to find something to help stop the bleeding from the gunshot wound in her leg.

"I was looking everywhere. We didn't, you know, have the right tools," Finney said. "I saw the bungee cord and I was like, 'Wow, maybe I can do this.'"

With the help of another man, Finney used the bungee cord to assemble a makeshift tourniquet on the woman's leg. About 10 minutes later, paramedics arrived and helped her onto a stretcher.

