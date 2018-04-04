Breaking News

Masters 2018: Augusta abuzz as anticipation builds for major

Rob Hodgetts, for CNN

Updated 8:24 AM ET, Wed April 4, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Tiger Woods Masters Augusta first tee 2018
Tiger Woods Masters Augusta first tee 2018

    JUST WATCHED

    The Masters: Who will win in 2018?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(27 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Masters gets under way at Augusta Thursday
  • Year's first major being touted as blockbuster
  • Tiger Woods' return the major storyline

(CNN)There is something in the air at Augusta.

Swirling among the towering pines and banks of azaleas is a whiff of something special.
A mingling mist of then and now, as golf's hottest young players coincide with the twin resurgence of ageing past champions Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson at the Masters.
    It's being hyped as potentially the best Masters in recent times.
    The budding bromance between Woods and Mickelson, once arch rivals turned Tuesday practice partners, just stirs this strange soup in the year's first major at the spectacular Augusta National.
    Read More
    Four-time champion Woods, 42, is the headline act, playing at Augusta for the first time since 2015 after undergoing a fourth back procedure -- spine fusion surgery -- last April.
    He is playing pain free and recent results suggest he has a lively chance of earning a 15th major title this week, 10 years after his last.
    Roars reverberating around the towering Georgia pines are a thing of Masters legend on a Sunday afternoon, but Woods sparked Monday and Tuesday roars with a handful of eagles in practice.
    "I have never seen it like that here, ever," he told the Golf Channel. "I've never seen that kind of excitement."
    READ: Tiger Woods' Masters return sparks old-school 'Tiger mania'
    Tiger Woods (second from left) and Phil Mickelson (right) formed an unlikely practice group Tuesday.
    Tiger Woods (second from left) and Phil Mickelson (right) formed an unlikely practice group Tuesday.
    The 47-year-old Mickelson, an owner of three Masters green jackets, won his first tournament for five years last month and appears re-energized. Victory Sunday would make him the oldest Masters champion, eclipsing the 46-year-old Jack Nicklaus in 1986.
    And it would take him alongside former world No.1 Woods, who for much of his career has been a thorn in his side. The pair have grown closer of late and Mickelson is the first to applaud his countryman's impact on the game.
    "Nobody respects and appreciates what he's done for the game more than me," Mickelson told a media conference.
    READ: Fan favorite Phil Mickelson enjoying golfing renaissance

    Grand slam chasing

    Rory McIlroy is another who has begun 2018 looking refreshed, following a year hampered by injury, and the Northern Irishman also won recently.
    The 28-year-old is bidding for a green jacket to complete the career grand slam, the set of all four of golf's major titles. Only five others have done it -- Woods, Nicklaus, Gary Player, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen.
    McIlroy has previous at Augusta -- that famous meltdown in 2011 when leading by four -- but he has since won four majors and is the only player to have placed in the top 10 in the last four Masters.
    "I'm an avid fan of the history of the game and I know a win here would put me alongside some of the greatest to have ever played this game and that would mean an awful lot to me but I have to try to clear my head of that come Thursday morning," he told reporters.
    READ: Rory McIlroy -- Holywood star with box-office appeal
    Then there's Jordan Spieth, with a victory in 2015 and two seconds in four appearances at Augusta.
    The 24-year-old won a thrilling British Open last summer for a third major title but after a slow start to the season he was third in his last run out in Houston.
    But as good as Spieth has been at Augusta, the spectre of his collapse on the 12th hole when leading in the final round in 2016 will always lurk around Amen Corner.
    "I should a have chance to win this week but if I don't it's coming soon," Spieth said Tuesday.
    Tiger Woods prepares for his first Masters since 2015 at Augusta after undergoing spine fusion surgery last year.
    Photos: Woods at Augusta
    Tiger Woods prepares for his first Masters since 2015 at Augusta after undergoing spine fusion surgery last year.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 17
    Woods&#39; results in 2018 have thrust him into favoritism for the Masters and created a huge buzz at Augusta.
    Photos: Woods at Augusta
    Woods' results in 2018 have thrust him into favoritism for the Masters and created a huge buzz at Augusta.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 17
    Woods (second left) joined Phil Mickelson (right) and Belgium&#39;s Thomas Pieters for a practice round Tuesday.
    Photos: Woods at Augusta
    Woods (second left) joined Phil Mickelson (right) and Belgium's Thomas Pieters for a practice round Tuesday.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 17
    Woods and Mickelson were arch rivals earlier in their careers but age, life experiences and time spent on Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup teams have brought them closer together.
    Photos: Woods at Augusta
    Woods and Mickelson were arch rivals earlier in their careers but age, life experiences and time spent on Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup teams have brought them closer together.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 17
    Woods played some practice holes with US PGA champion and world No.2 Justin Thomas Monday.
    Photos: Woods at Augusta
    Woods played some practice holes with US PGA champion and world No.2 Justin Thomas Monday.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 17
    Woods was making his first playing appearance at Masters week for 1,086 days. He ha undergone four back surgeries since March 2014.
    Photos: Woods at Augusta
    Woods was making his first playing appearance at Masters week for 1,086 days. He ha undergone four back surgeries since March 2014.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 17
    The four-time champion&#39;s last appearance at the Masters was in 2015 when he finished tied for 17th.
    Photos: Woods at Augusta
    The four-time champion's last appearance at the Masters was in 2015 when he finished tied for 17th.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 17
    In 2013 Woods found himself in hot water after a TV viewer called in to highlight an illegal drop on the 15th hole Friday. He was nearly disqualified but rules officials deemed a decision had already been made during his second round and only handed out a two-shot penalty. Woods finished fourth.
    Photos: Woods at Augusta
    In 2013 Woods found himself in hot water after a TV viewer called in to highlight an illegal drop on the 15th hole Friday. He was nearly disqualified but rules officials deemed a decision had already been made during his second round and only handed out a two-shot penalty. Woods finished fourth.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 17
    At the 2010 Masters Woods made a much-anticipated return to golf after several months out following the scandal in his private life in late 2009.
    Photos: Woods at Augusta
    At the 2010 Masters Woods made a much-anticipated return to golf after several months out following the scandal in his private life in late 2009.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 17
    Woods faced the media on his reappearance at the Masters in 2010.
    Photos: Woods at Augusta
    Woods faced the media on his reappearance at the Masters in 2010.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 17
    Woods won the last of his four green jackets in 2005 after beating fellow American Chris DiMarco in a playoff.
    Photos: Woods at Augusta
    Woods won the last of his four green jackets in 2005 after beating fellow American Chris DiMarco in a playoff.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 17
    Woods&#39;s chip-in on the 16th hole in 2005 has gone down in history as one of the greatest shots ever seen at the Masters.
    Photos: Woods at Augusta
    Woods's chip-in on the 16th hole in 2005 has gone down in history as one of the greatest shots ever seen at the Masters.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 17
    He won his third green jacket in 2002, winning by three shots from South African Retief Goosen.
    Photos: Woods at Augusta
    He won his third green jacket in 2002, winning by three shots from South African Retief Goosen.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 17
    Woods was awarded his second green jacket by Fiji&#39;s Vijay Singh in 2000.
    Photos: Woods at Augusta
    Woods was awarded his second green jacket by Fiji's Vijay Singh in 2000.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 17
    On his third appearance at Augusta in 1997, Woods won by a record margin of 12 shots to become the youngest Masters champion at 21.
    Photos: Woods at Augusta
    On his third appearance at Augusta in 1997, Woods won by a record margin of 12 shots to become the youngest Masters champion at 21.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 17
    Woods&#39; breakthrough changed the face of golf with more money flooding into the game, better viewing figures and an increased emphasis on fitness.
    Photos: Woods at Augusta
    Woods' breakthrough changed the face of golf with more money flooding into the game, better viewing figures and an increased emphasis on fitness.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 17
    Woods made his debut in the Masters as an amateur in 1995, finishing tied 41st.
    Photos: Woods at Augusta
    Woods made his debut in the Masters as an amateur in 1995, finishing tied 41st.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 17
    Tiger Woods Masters Augusta practice roundTiger Woods MAsters Augusta autographsTiger Woods Phil Mickelson THomas Pieters Masters Augusta Tiger Woods Phil Mickelson Masters AugustaTiger Woods Justin Thomas MAsters AugustaTiger Woods Masters Augusta first tee 2018Tiger Woods Augusta Masters 2015Tiger Woods drop Masters 2013Tiger Woods Masters Augusta 2010Tiger Woods Augusta Masters presser 2010tiger woods masters 2005Tiger_Woods_career_gallery_7Tiger Woods Masters augusta 2000 caddie Steve WilliamsTiger Woods Msters Augusta green jacket 2000Tiger_Woods_career_gallery_6Tiger Woods Masters 1997Tiger Woods Masters Augusta 1995
    Another American Bubba Watson has won twice at Augusta and clinched the recent WGC Match Play event in Austin, Texas. The lanky left-hander is mercurial, but saves his best for the Masters.
    The winner of golf's last major, the US PGA, is Justin Thomas and the American, a childhood friend of Spieth, is arguably golf's hottest talent.
    The 24-year-old is only playing his third Masters but victory at the Honda Classic and second to Mickelson in Mexico confirms the Kentucky kid should be in the reckoning.
    "This is a course where you don't need to be on your AA game to get around, you just need to be smart," said Thomas.
    And all that's without mentioning world No.1 Dustin Johnson, who missed last year following a freak injury from slipping down stairs at his rental home on the eve of the event.
    The big-hitting 33-year-old has become somewhat becalmed on a single major victory at the 2016 US Open, but when he is on song he can overpower the field.
    "This year is a completely different year and I've got a lot of confidence here this week," he told reporters.
    READ: How Gary Player took the game of golf global
    The firefighter playing in the Masters
    The firefighter playing in the Masters

      JUST WATCHED

      The firefighter playing in the Masters

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    The firefighter playing in the Masters 02:33

    'The buzz is so special'

    England's Justin Rose, the Olympic champion, was runner-up to Spaniard Sergio Garcia last year and was also second in 2015 and should be in the mix, while world No.2 Jon Rahm of Spain has form, if not Masters experience.
    "For this week I'm high on confidence, low on expectation because there's so many scenarios that could play out," Rose, the 2013 US Open winner, told the Golf Channel.
    Australian Jason Day is another recent winner looking to build on decent Masters credentials following his runner-up spot on his debut at Augusta in 2011.
    "Everyone's kind of solely focused on Tiger and what he's going to do here and seeing if he can get to No 15," said the former world No. 1. "That's fine with me.
    "I think on my good day I've got a good chance of beating him. I honestly believe that. I think that there's 10, 20 other guys out there that honestly believe they can beat Tiger as well at his good day."
    READ: Indian golfer: 'I absolutely believe I can win the Masters'
    As the only one of golf's four majors to be played at the same venue every year, Augusta has built up myriad memories over the years.
    From the spectacular setting and enduring traditions such as Tuesday's Champions dinner and Wednesday's par-three competition, to spectacular shots, infamous collapses and great champions, the Masters is a spring rite and one of sport's most revered events.
    This year, it seems, could have extra gloss.
    Visit CNN.com/golf for more news, features and videos
    "The buzz this year is so special and running deep and wide," said former champion Zach Johnson.
    "Having Tiger back at this level is awesome, through the young guns, through Phil, there's one thing this tournament has and that's drama."