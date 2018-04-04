Cristiano Ronaldo: 'Playstation goal' is talk of the world

Story highlights Juventus 0-3 Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo scores remarkable overhead kick

Portuguese forward deems it "probably the best" of his career

(CNN) He'd already scored a record 118 Champions League goals but this one was different.

Cristiano Ronaldo's soaring, otherworldly overhead kick from the clouds elicited a standing ovation from the opposition supporters and left even Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane awestruck.

It was, Ronaldo himself said, "probably the best" of his entire career.

"It was spectacular," reflected the Portuguese forward after Real had all but ended Juventus's Champions League dream with a 3-0 first leg victory. "I jumped very high and it's a goal that will live long in the memory.

"I've been looking to do it for a while, but it depends on the circumstances of the game. I tried it today and it came off."

Hard work pays off! A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Apr 3, 2018 at 4:23pm PDT