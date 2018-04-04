Cristiano Ronaldo: 'Playstation goal' is talk of the world

(CNN) He'd already scored a record 118 Champions League goals but this one was different.

Cristiano Ronaldo's soaring, otherworldly overhead kick from the clouds, elicited a standing ovation from the opposition Juventus supporters and left even his Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane awestruck.

It was, Ronaldo himself said, "probably the best" of his entire career.

"It was spectacular," reflected the Portuguese forward after Real had all but ended Juve's Champions League dream with a 3-0 first leg victory. "I jumped very high and it's a goal that will live long in the memory.

"I've been looking to do it for a while, but it depends on the circumstances of the game. I tried it today and it came off."

Every angle of Cristiano Ronaldo's crazy goal against Juventus 👌



We could watch this over and over and over again... 😍 pic.twitter.com/XRSdqTNuMT — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 4, 2018

Read More