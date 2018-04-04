Breaking News

Trump pushes back against market fears of trade war

By Maegan Vazquez, CNN

Updated 8:27 AM ET, Wed April 4, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

China announces tariffs on certain US products
China announces tariffs on certain US products

    JUST WATCHED

    China announces tariffs on certain US products

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

China announces tariffs on certain US products 01:20

Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump on Wednesday tried to tamp down economic anxieties over tariffs recently announced by China and the United States.

"We are not in a trade war with China, that war was lost many years ago by the foolish, or incompetent, people who represented the U.S.," Trump tweeted, adding, "Now we have a Trade Deficit of $500 Billion a year, with Intellectual Property Theft of another $300 Billion. We cannot let this continue!"
Trump's proclamation comes amid a tit-for-tat on trade restrictions that he decided to engage in.
On Tuesday, the Trump administration published a list of about 1,300 Chinese exports -- worth about $50 billion annually -- that it intends to target with 25% tariffs. China responded on Wednesday, with its Ministry of Commerce announcing plans to impose its own 25% tariff on $50 billion worth of US exports. The 106 affected products will also include soybeans and chemicals.
    The escalating exchange of tariffs has many analysts -- and markets -- fearing a potential trade war.
    Read More
    US stocks were poised to open sharply lower on Wednesday after China announced its plans.

    CNN's Daniel Shane and Ivana Kottasová contributed to this report.