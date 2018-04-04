Resolution denouncing neo-Nazis dies in Tennessee legislature for second time

Washington (CNN) A resolution condemning neo-Nazis and white nationalists died once again in the Tennessee legislature this week, the second time such a bill failed to pass the state house in the past few weeks.

The resolution would have had the state legislature "strongly denounce and oppose the totalitarian impulses, violent terrorism, xenophobic biases, and bigoted ideologies that are promoted by white nationalists and neo-Nazis," according to the bill's text.

But its author, House Republican Caucus chair Ryan Williams, withdrew it from consideration after receiving feedback from Republican lawmakers.

It died on March 14 in a subcommittee in 36 seconds , after failing to receive a second motion for discussion.