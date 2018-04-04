White House says Trump not OK with Pruitt's apartment deal

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump is not OK with the deal Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt received to rent a room in Washington from the family of an energy lobbyist, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Wednesday.

Pruitt has recently found himself in a swirl of negative stories about his conduct at the EPA, most notably the rental agreement he signed with two lobbyists for $50-a-night near the Capitol.

Asked if Trump is OK with the deal, which allowed Pruitt to pay under-market rent costs, Sanders said: "The President is not. We are reviewing the situation. When we have had the chance to have done a deeper dive on that we will let you know the outcomes of that. We are currently revising that at that White House."

Despite his difficulties, Pruitt's hold on his job may be stronger than past Cabinet secretaries who have found themselves ousted from the Trump administration after a string of negative stories because he is seen as someone who is carrying out the President's vision on environmental policy.

