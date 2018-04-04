McConnell on midterms: 'The wind is going to be in our face'

Washington (CNN) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in an interview he hopes Republicans can keep the majority in the Senate, acknowledging it might be a tough midterms.

"This is going to be a challenging election year," McConnell told members of the Kentucky Today editorial board on Tuesday . "We know the wind is going to be in our face. We don't know whether it's going to be a Category 3, 4 or 5."

Every seat is up for reelection in the House, while only a third of the seats in the Senate are up for the midterms.

In the Senate, 26 seats are held by Democrats -- 10 incumbent Democrats have seats in states President Donald Trump won.

"I'm hoping we can hold the Senate," he said. "And the principle reason for that, even if we were to lose the House and be stymied legislatively, we could still approve appointments, which is a huge part of what we do."

