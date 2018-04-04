(CNN) Rep. Kevin Cramer, the Republican challenging Sen. Heidi Heitkamp this fall in North Dakota, compared voting against President Donald Trump in Congress to cheating on a spouse.

Cramer's comment criticizing Heitkamp's voting record came in a Wednesday radio interview with conservative North Dakota host Scott Hennen.

"Here's the good news about Donald Trump: Most of the time, he's for North Dakota, and that's my point where I've heard her say, 'Gee, I voted with him 55% of the time,'" Cramer said.

"Can you imagine going home and telling your wife, 'I've been faithful to you 55% of the time?' Are you kidding me? Being wrong half the time is not a good answer."

