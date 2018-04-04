(CNN) For former Senate aide Jason Samuels, Tuesday's shooting at YouTube , his new place of employment, was the latest in a string of tragic incidents that have touched his life in the past year.

Neither Samuels' sister nor Flake were injured in either of the shootings that captured the nation's attention and sparked debates over gun laws and security for lawmakers.

Samuels tweeted Tuesday evening, "The feeling that this is somehow the new normal is just heartbreaking."

In June my boss was shot at in #Alexandria. In November my sister was shot at in #LasVegas. Today my new coworkers were shot at in #SanBruno. And I'm sure there are others with similar stories. The feeling that this is somehow the new normal is just heartbreaking. — Jason Samuels (@Jason_Samuels) April 3, 2018

Getting lots of texts so i wanted to post that I'm safe and not at YouTube HQ today. I'm in Mountain View for my last day of training. — Jason Samuels (@Jason_Samuels) April 3, 2018

Flake, who's retiring from the Senate at the end of his term, later re-tweeted Samuels' tweet. The senator is among some Republicans who've called for gun control measures to address gun violence after the Parkland, Florida, high school shooting in February.

Flake's been working with Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California on a bipartisan bill that would raise the age requirement to purchase rifles and shotguns from 18 to 21, the same age minimum as for handguns.