Washington (CNN) The House Ethics Committee has extended its investigation into whether Tennessee Republican Rep. John J. Duncan Jr. misused $100,000 from campaign and leadership PAC funds on personal expenses -- including baby showers and wedding showers at a country club -- as detailed in a new report made public Wednesday.

The 57-page report from the Office of Congressional Ethics, a nonpartisan ethics entity, recommended that the committee conduct further review of Duncan and his family's use of campaign funds for their own vacations and expenses.

Duncan, the longest-serving Tennesseean in Congress, announced last year he will not seek reelection for his seat.

Duncan's office has not responded to a request for comment.

The report says that Duncan spent $24,903.93 in personal travel, including one trip that cost $15,091 in December 2014 to Greenbrier Resort with "family and friends," some of whom were campaign supporters -- the same resort where the House and Senate GOP held their retreat this year

