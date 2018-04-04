US Air Force F-16 jet crashes in Nevada

Washington (CNN) A US Air Force F-16 jet crashed at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada on Wednesday, according to a US Air Force official.

The US Air Force said in a statement that "an Air Force F-16 assigned to Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, crashed at approximately 10:30 a.m. during routine training on the Nevada Test and Training Range."

The statement added that the condition of the pilot is "unknown at this time."

Emergency responders are on the scene.

This is the fourth incident involving US military aircraft in approximately 24 hours. The other incidents:

Read More