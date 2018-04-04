Breaking News

US Air Force F-16 jet crashes in Nevada

By Barbara Starr and Ryan Browne, CNN

Updated 4:30 PM ET, Wed April 4, 2018

Washington (CNN)A US Air Force F-16 jet crashed at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada on Wednesday, according to a US Air Force official.

The US Air Force said in a statement that "an Air Force F-16 assigned to Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, crashed at approximately 10:30 a.m. during routine training on the Nevada Test and Training Range."
The statement added that the condition of the pilot is "unknown at this time."
US Marine Corps suffers third aviation incident in less than 24 hours
Emergency responders are on the scene.
    This is the fourth incident involving US military aircraft in approximately 24 hours. The other incidents:
    • A US Marine Corps AV-8B Harrier II jet crashed Tuesday during takeoff from Djibouti-Ambouli International Airport. The pilot was able to eject and is currently being treated.
    • A US Marine Corps CH-53 crashed Tuesday in the vicinity of Naval Air Facility El Centro in California, killing four crew members.
    • A United States Marines Corps CH-53 helicopter was damaged late Tuesday while landing in the East African country of Djibouti, in the vicinity of Arta Beach.