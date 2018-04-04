Trump lawyers told President is not a target at this point

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's legal team has been told in recent weeks that special counsel Robert Mueller does not consider Trump a target in his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, but he's more than a witness, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN.

The issue came up in discussions last month as Trump and Mueller's teams were negotiating over potential testimony . One source said it was a routine discussion to have, and it was then that Trump's lawyers were told that the President cannot be a witness because he was involved in some of the matters under investigation. But he is also not a criminal target at this point.

In practical terms, Trump's attorneys believe he is unlikely to be considered a target because Justice Department guidelines do not allow for a sitting president to be charged with a crime.

One of the sources explained that Mueller's team never specified that the President was a subject. But given that he is not a witness and not a target, that is the understanding by the team.

They believe Mueller would only go after the President if there is something momentous or indisputable evidence, one of the sources said. Trump and his team continue to believe there is no "there there" when it comes to the President's actions.

