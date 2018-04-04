Trump to dine with super PAC donors on Wednesday

(CNN) President Donald Trump will attend a private dinner benefiting pro-Trump super PAC America First Action on Wednesday night in Washington.

"Tonight, the President will be having dinner with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and supporters," White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters confirmed to CNN.

Jeff Miller, a GOP strategist and lobbyist, will host Wednesday's private dinner, according to a source with knowledge, the third of its kind with supporters of America First Action, the primary super PAC backing Trump's agenda.

A White House official added that the event is "not a fundraiser" and that "no funds were solicited" surrounding it.

This marks Trump's third such private dinner as President. He attended his first in March at the Georgetown home of former ambassador C. Boyden Gray and later in the month at the Virginia home of real estate developer Giuseppe Cecchi and his wife, Mercedes.

