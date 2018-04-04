Washington (CNN) Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said Wednesday that "more things will be done" to counter Russia's efforts to undermine the US and steps are being taken to make sure the 2018 midterm elections are safe.

"The more we can expose what Russia is doing, the more our populace can understand that a lot of the stuff that they hear is quote 'fake news' -- or it is part of a plan by Russia to undermine our values and drive a wedge between us and our allies," Coats said.

"I think we are becoming more and more aware of the potential for Russia to continue to engage in any number of ways relative to our elections and a lot of steps are being taken," he added.

Coats highlighted ongoing work by US intelligence agencies, the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI to "upgrade the election process" and increase awareness among the American public.

"We're becoming more and more aware you just simply can't trust the headline that you read or the fact that your elections are going to be safe," he said.

