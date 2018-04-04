Coats says White House has made decision on Syria

(CNN) The White House has made a decision over whether to withdraw from Syria, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said Wednesday in a breakfast with reporters.

He would not say what the decision was nor what the timeline is for an announcement. He said the decision was made Tuesday and that a statement will be coming.

President Donald Trump surprised military leaders last week when he said the US would "be coming out of Syria like very soon," just hours after the Pentagon highlighted the need for US troops to remain in the country for the immediate future.

Senior administration officials have been discussing for some time the way ahead in Syria and what conditions would need to be met to permit a US withdrawal, a US defense official directly familiar with the ISIS campaign told CNN last week, but added that while Trump could decide at any time to pull out, military commanders were not recommending that course of action at this time.