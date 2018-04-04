Government watchdog report finds racial disparities in school discipline practices

(CNN) A new report from the Government Accountability Office released Wednesday found that black students are still disciplined at school disproportionately, compared to their peers.

The report provides the first national analysis of disparities in school discipline since the Obama administration issued guidance in 2014 urging schools to examine their disciplinary practices and move away from those that disproportionately impacted minority students.

GAO's new analysis found that in the 2013-2014 school year, the most recent year for which data is available, black students accounted for 15.5% of all public school students, but represented about 39% of students suspended from school.

The report was released as Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was meeting with advocates and educators as her department examines whether to rescind the Obama-era guidance, which critics have argued can end up keeping dangerous children in schools, posing a threat to their fellow students and staff and creating a disruptive learning environment.

DeVos had already been considering rescinding the guidance, but there has been new pressure after some conservatives questioned whether the guidance allowed Nikolas Cruz, the Parkland, Florida, gunman, to carry out the February massacre that left 17 dead.

