What we can learn from the YouTube shooting

CNN analyst Juliette Kayyem is the author of the best-seller "Security Mom: My Life Protecting the Home and Homeland." She is a professor at Harvard's Kennedy School, a former assistant secretary of the Department of Homeland Security in the Obama administration and CEO of Zemcar. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) The shooting in San Bruno, California, at YouTube's headquarters was, in some respects, just another case of gun violence.

Three people were shot before the woman turned the handgun on herself and committed suicide. Employees were seen fleeing off the YouTube campus as police rushed to the scene.

It appears, by news accounts now, that the shooter was Nasim Najafi Aghdam . More information will be forthcoming about her specific motives and whether she targeted any of the victims. This is a traumatic incident for all those affected by the attack. But in the strange way we judge violence today, the YouTube incident is not a national tragedy; it doesn't even technically qualify as a mass shooting.

And because it didn't take place at a schooI but in a workplace environment, it lacks the emotion of what we saw after the February attack in Parkland, Florida.

But that doesn't mean we should just walk away and simply say: "Tragedy averted." In crisis management and homeland security, a disaster averted is still significant because it can tell us what we -- a school, a business, a community -- can do better given that the system was tested.

