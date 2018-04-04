Story highlights Gottlieb tells CNN's Sanjay Gupta that doctors need mandatory opioid training

(CNN) The head of the US Food and Drug Administration, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, believes that the nation's physicians should undergo mandatory training on pain management and the prescribing of opioid analgesics.

In an interview Wednesday with CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Gottlieb said that because current physician education on opioids is not mandatory, too many doctors continue to treat patients based on outdated training.

"I think doctors were trained ... that pain is the fifth vital sign, so there was more liberal prescribing of these medications," Gottlieb said. "We now recognize that wasn't appropriate, so I think that there needs to be some effort to try and re-educate a generation of physicians."

Gottlieb suggests that training occur at the point when a doctor obtains a DEA license, a registration required by the US Drug Enforcement Administration to prescribe controlled substances. He also told Gupta that the education could go further and include treatment for addiction.

"So at the very time you're educating them about the appropriate prescribing of opioids, you're also educating them about how to spot signs of abuse and treat it If they do have a patient who becomes addicted to opioids," Gottlieb said.

