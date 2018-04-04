Royal wedding 2018: What we know so far

London (CNN) Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement in November last year, sparking months of speculation about the details of their upcoming wedding.

Rumors about the dress, the performers and the all-important guest list continue to swirl. Here's what we know so far and what's still under wraps.

The venue

Windsor is the oldest and largest inhabited castle in the world and an official residence of Queen Elizabeth II, who spends most of her weekends there.

The chapel has a capacity of around 800.

Royal officials say Windsor Castle is a "special place" for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

London florist Philippa Craddock has been tasked with decorating the chapel . Her team plans to use white garden roses, peonies and foxgloves, as well as branches of beech, birch and hornbeam for the floral displays, which will be distributed to local charities after the wedding.

Many of the plants will be sourced from the gardens and parkland of the royally owned Crown Estate and Windsor Great Park, according to Kensington Palace.

The schedule

The couple will exchange vows at noon (7 a.m. EDT).

At 1 p.m. (8 a.m. EDT), the newlyweds will leave Windsor Castle in a carriage for a roughly two-mile procession, traveling along the High Street through the town of Windsor, before returning to the castle by the Long Walk, according to the Palace.

The couple and guests will then attend a reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth II at St. George's Hall in the castle grounds, prior to a smaller evening reception for around 200 friends and family hosted by Prince Charles, Harry's father.

St. George's Hall at Windsor Castle will host one of two receptions following the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19.

The ceremony

The Dean of Windsor, the Rt. Rev. David Conner, and the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, the leader of the Church of England, will officiate the ceremony.

Markle is now a fully fledged member of the Church of England after she was reportedly baptized and confirmed by Welby in a secret ceremony in March.

It's been widely assumed Prince William will step into the role of best man. But in January, the Duke of Cambridge spoke of the upcoming nuptials and joked that his brother had not asked him yet.

More than 250 members of the British Armed Forces will also be involved on the day, an acknowledgment of Harry's time in the army. Personnel from a number of units including the Royal Marines and the Windsor Castle Guard will line the local streets, with music provided by the Band of the Irish Guards.

Prince Harry first served with his army unit in Afghanistan in 2008, returning in 2012 as a helicopter pilot.

The guest list

More than 2,600 people will receive a personal invitation inside the grounds of Windsor Castle on the big day. The invitees -- including 100 local schoolchildren and 610 Windsor Castle community members -- will be able to watch the arrivals of the bride and groom and their guests and to watch the newlyweds depart the castle on their carriage procession.

Official invitations to the ceremony and the lunchtime reception have been sent, but the guest list remains a secret.

The invitations were made by Barnard & Westwood, a London printer and bookbinder that has been making invitations for the royal family since the 1980s, according to Kensington Palace.

Lucky recipients have been sent invitations printed at the workshop of Barnard & Westwood.

The security operation

Thames Valley Police, the force that operates in the borough of Windsor and Maidenhead, has overall command of the policing for the wedding and is supported by partner agencies including the Metropolitan Police and the British Transport Police, according to a spokesman for Thames Valley Police. The operation is one of the largest ever undertaken by the force.

According to a police statement , security in the area has already been stepped up, with armed and unarmed officers as well as search dogs and mounted police patrolling the streets of Windsor in the weeks leading up to May 19.

Police have warned that people traveling to the area by car on the day may be stopped by police, while British Transport Police will be patrolling train stations and carriages. Anyone arriving in Windsor by train will be screened and searched.

There are no details yet on the cost of security for the wedding or the number of officers involved.

Around 5,000 police officers were deployed on the streets of London for the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011.

The menu

Ptak, who was raised in California and now owns London-based bakery Violet Cakes, was previously acquainted with Markle, who had featured the chef on her former lifestyle blog.

Further details of the food and drink being offered have not been released.

The entertainment

second, evening reception, nothing has yet been confirmed by Kensington Palace. Despite rumors that the Spice Girls , Elton John, Ed Sheeran or Sam Smith could be performing at thesecond, eveningreception, nothing has yet been confirmed by Kensington Palace.

The Spice Girls performed a medley of their hits during the London 2012 Olympic Games closing ceremony.

The honeymoon

While the wedding itself will be a public affair, the choice of honeymoon destination is a closely-guarded secret.