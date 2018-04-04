London (CNN) Britain's Prince Philip has undergone a "successful" hip operation and is recovering well, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The 96-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to London's King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday for the planned surgery. He is likely to remain there for several days, the palace said.

"He is progressing satisfactorily at this early stage," a palace statement said, adding that the Duke of Edinburgh is "comfortable and in good spirits."

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh is seen in London last year.

For is age, the Duke is in good health. In 2016, he represented the royal family at 200 engagements.

In June 2017, he spent two nights in hospital as a "precautionary measure" for the treatment of an undisclosed infection.

