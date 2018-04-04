Kaley Cuoco says ex ruined the word 'marriage' for her

Story highlights Kaley Cuoco says she didn't think she'd marry again

(CNN) According to Kaley Cuoco, her first marriage might have prevented her planned second one.

"The Big Bang Theory" star told Cosmopolitan she's happy to be marrying fiancé Karl Cook, but the actress painted a dismal picture of her marriage to tennis player Ryan Sweeting.

"I honestly thought I wouldn't get married again," she said. "My ex ruined that word for me."

Cuoco and Sweeting got engaged in September 2013 after three months of dating.

They married the following New Year's Eve and divorced in 2015.

