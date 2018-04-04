Cynthia Nixon talks politics with Wendy Williams

Story highlights Actress says Gov. Andrew Cuomo was also a celebrity when he first ran

She shares her views on gun control and the legalization of marijuana

(CNN) Cynthia Nixon took her gubernatorial aspirations to "The Wendy Williams Show."

The former "Sex and the City" star gave her first sit-down interview to the talk show host in a chat that was filmed Tuesday and set to air Wednesday.

Nixon recently announced her candidacy for governor of New York. She is set to challenge Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the state's Democratic primary in September.

The activist talked to Williams about her love for New York and said the election of President Donald Trump "was a real wake-up call" for women across the country.

Read More