'Chappaquiddick' brings heavy hand to Kennedy scandal

(CNN) Focusing on the fateful night that torpedoed Ted Kennedy's presidential aspirations and its immediate aftermath, "Chappaquiddick" is heavy-handed history, a film that at times seems to owe as much to "The X-Files" as the many cinematic dives into the target-rich territory that is the Kennedy clan.

Jason Clarke plays Ted, adopting a version of the longtime senator's distinctive accent that intermittently disappears as the movie progresses. In the summer of 1969, Kennedy attended a party for young female staffers on Chappaquiddick island where much drinking was involved, offering to give a ride to 28-year-old Mary Jo Kopechne (Kate Mara, a good actress without much to do here).

The trip ends tragically with Kennedy veering off a narrow bridge, and Kopechne dying in shallow water. Famously, Kennedy let hours elapse before reporting what happened, only then providing an explanation that sounded self-serving and strained at best.

"Chappaquiddick" seeks to fill in what transpired not only during those chaotic moments, followed by a panicked Kennedy calling his stroke-stricken father Joe (Bruce Dern). Almost pathetically, the so-called "black sheep" of the storied family sheepishly tells his dad, "I'm not gonna become president."

At that point, even hobbled by his condition, Joe takes over. Assembling his team of well-placed fixers and power brokers in what's literally a smoke-filled room, they counsel Ted and strategize about how to salvage his career -- using public excitement about the moon landing as cover to stifle negative publicity -- while evincing no concern about the accident's victim.

Read More