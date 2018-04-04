(CNN) Adele just set the bar for friendship really high.

British comedian Alan Carr said in an interview on Tuesday that the Grammy winner got ordained so she could officiate his wedding to Paul Drayton in January.

"She's known me and Paul for ages. She said, 'I want to do your special day. Let me do everything,'" Carr told ITV's "This Morning." "And she did everything, and she got ordained and she married us."

Carr said the wedding took place in the garden of Adele's Los Angeles home.

'She planned it all ... it was the best day of my life' - Our favourite comedian Alan Carr reveals @adele married him and his longtime partner in the back garden of her LA pad! To top if off she flew the happy couple to Vegas to see @celinedion in concert! Wow, just wow! pic.twitter.com/YSOTHs8bQJ — This Morning (@thismorning) April 3, 2018

After Carr's interview aired, Adele posted a photo from the wedding day captioned, "Seeing as the cats out the bag. I married two of my best friends in January. You know me any excuse to dress up..."

