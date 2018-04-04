Story highlights Mott & Bow offers "premium denim at a reasonable price"

When it comes to shopping, there are a few items that many people dread dealing with. At the top of the list -- next to swimwear and pricey car insurance -- are jeans.

Finding affordable jeans that fit well can be a struggle. With so many brands and styles available, the task of standing in a dressing room trying on pair after pair is not only exhausting, it can be plain daunting.

As a solution to your denim woes, we tested out Mott & Bow -- a genius denim brand that promises "premium grade jeans at a reasonable price" for both men and women. The brand calls itself the "naysayers of $200 jeans," meaning it offers designer quality at a fraction of that price. After trying the product ourselves, we're definitely fans.

If you're wondering how Mott & Bow can promise premium-quality jeans starting at just $96, the answer lies in the brand's extensive denim industry experience. For over 30 years, Mott & Bow founder Alejandro Chahin and his family ran a denim facility in Honduras. For decades, they worked to develop innovative manufacturing practices. Now, Chahin has access to "the very finest denim fabrics from the best mills in the world," which is apparent in the look and feel of each Mott & Bow design.

Chahin told CNN he was inspired to start Mott & Bow because he "always appreciated premium quality jeans, but hated overpaying for them" and that he "knew [jeans] were overpriced and unfairly marked up."

After trying out the product, we were most impressed with Mott & Bow's extreme dedication to customer satisfaction. When you order a pair, Mott & Bow sends you two different sizes for the price of one. That way, you can try them on and send back whichever pair you don't want -- free of charge.

Below, we rounded up best-sellers from the brand for both men and women. You can also shop the brand's supersoft basic T-shirts, the perfect everyday staple to have in your wardrobe.

Men's

1. The Oliver ($118; mottandbow.com)

2. The Mosco ($96; mottandbow.com)

3. The Jay ($118; mottandbow.com)

4. The Warren ($128; mottandbow.com)

5. The Leroy ($128; mottandbow.com)

Women's

1. The Bond ($128; mottandbow.com)

2. The Jane ($108; mottandbow.com)

. The Carmine ($96; mottandbow.com)

4. The Benson ($118; mottandbow.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.