Thai officials reveal largest ever crystal meth haul

Bangkok, Thailand (CNN) Authorities in Thailand seized hundred of kilograms of crystal methamphetamine Tuesday in the largest haul of its type in the country's history.

Lt. Gen. Sommai Kongvisaisuk, chief of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau, told CNN a truck containing 788 kilograms (1,740 lb) of the drug, was detained by military and police in Chiang Rai province near the Mekong Delta on Tuesday.

Around 10 million amphetamine pills were seized during the same operation. The drugs were hidden inside tea bags and packets of fertilizer and Kongvisaisuk said the "14K" criminal syndicate was behind the banned substances.

In total, the amount of drugs seized on April 3 had a street value of $55 million, police said.

Policemen pack away seized amphetamine pills after a press conference on Tuesday.

The haul follows a series of high-profile raids targeting the drug trade in Thailand, which saw thousands of kilograms of crystal meth, speed and marijuana seized between March 25 and April 1.

