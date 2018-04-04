'Masterchef' judge accused of 'whitesplaining' over crispy rendang spat

(CNN) Judges on the popular UK television show 'Masterchef' have sparked an international incident after they criticized a Malaysian-born contestant's chicken rendang curry for not being "crispy."

The controversy has caused a social media storm in Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia, where people -- including the Malaysian Prime Minister -- have expressed shock and annoyance at the apparent ignorance of the UK judging panel.

'Masterchef' judge Gregg Wallace was criticized online for eliminating a contestant based on the crispiness of her curry.

Torode , an Australian chef, also knocked Zaleha's rendang, but for the opposite reason as Wallace: "It hasn't had enough time to cook down and become lovely and soft and fall apart, instead the chicken is tough and it's not really flavorsome."

After the show aired, Southeast Asians took to social media to defend Zaleha's cooking technique and call out Wallace for not understanding their cuisine.

On Facebook , Malaysian Foreign Minister Anifah Aman accused Wallace of "whitesplaining" to Zaleha, and said he hoped to meet her "one of these days."

Mana ada orang makan rendang ayam 'crispy'? #MalaysianFood pic.twitter.com/nWBbaVN8HY — Mohd Najib Tun Razak (@NajibRazak) April 3, 2018

The country's Prime Minister, Najib Razak, also chimed in, posting a photo to Twitter with a caption expressing bewilderment that anybody would eat a "crispy" chicken rendang.

Writing on her Instagram, Zaleha said she was "gutted to be eliminated ... but I stand by my traditional way of cooking nasi lemak. Will not change it for the world."

"Thank you so much for all your support and good wishes," she said in a post which included numerous comments from southeast Asians again castigating the judges for not knowing how a rendang should be cooked.

Torode, though he seemed to at least understand how a rendang was cooked, didn't help matters when he joked -- in a since deleted tweet -- about the long-running dispute over rendang's origin.

"Maybe rendang is Indonesian," he wrote. "Love this!! Brilliant how exited you are all getting .. Namaste."

Namaste is the name of a traditional Hindu greeting, used in India and Nepal, and not, except among the Indian diaspora, in Malaysia or Indonesia.