State of emergency declared over Indonesia oil spill

(CNN) Indonesian authorities have declared a state of emergency over an oil spill off the Southeast Asian country's coast as it continues to spread, causing environmental and economic damage.

Campaigners accused the government of doing too little, as dramatic footage showed the area off Balikpapan in the province of East Kalimantan wreathed in thick black smoke after the oil caught fire over the weekend.

fishermen -- one person remains missing -- and authorities have warned residents against naked flames and smoking near the affected area, according to The incident has already caused the deaths of fourfishermen -- one person remains missing -- and authorities have warned residents against naked flames and smoking near the affected area, according to local media

Environmental group Greenpeace said it hasn't received any official communication, despite authorities deeming the situation an emergency.

"The government is so late to mitigate the impact of this incident," spokesman Arifsyah Nasution told CNN.

