Chinese defense chief says his trip to Russia is a signal to the US

Hong Kong (CNN) The US should take notice of China and Russia's increasingly close military ties, a top Chinese official said Tuesday.

Gen. Wei Fenghe, China's new defense minister, gave the remarks in Moscow following a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, according to Russian state news agency TASS

"I am visiting Russia as a new defense minister of China to show the world a high level of development of our bilateral relations and firm determination of our armed forces to strengthen strategic cooperation," Wei said.

"The Chinese side has come (to Moscow) to show Americans the close ties between the armed forces of China and Russia ... we've come to support you."

Wei added that Beijing is ready to express with Moscow "our common concerns and common position on important international problems at international venues as well."

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, left, and China's Defense Minister Wei Fenghe review an honour guard prior to their talks in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, April 3, 2018.