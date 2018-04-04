Family reunion 24 years in the making captures hearts in China

Beijing (CNN) The extraordinary story of a married Chinese couple reuniting with their daughter nearly 24 years after she went missing has captured the hearts of millions across China.

Wang Mingqing and his wife Liu Dengying's daughter disappeared in the winter of 1994, when the couple was selling fruit in the city of Chengdu on a particularly busy day.

Wang went to go look for change for a customer at a nearby stall when their daughter walked away, according to local media.

"At first, we thought our daughter was being naughty, then when we finished scouring every corner of Jiuyan bridge, we realized she went missing," Liu told the Chengdu Huaxi City Daily.

"After that, we stopped doing business and went to every orphanage in Chengdu but had no luck. I was walking and my husband was biking and like this it went on for half a year. It's like trying to pick a needle from the sea."

Read More