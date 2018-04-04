(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- Nasim Najafi Aghdam's attack on YouTube's headquarters may have been motivated by a grudge against the video-sharing site for restricting her videos, the LA Times reported.
-- Donald Trump's lawyers were told that the President is not considered a target of the Russia investigation at this point.
-- The Dow had a rough open as trade tensions between the US and China grow. China announced new tariffs on US planes, cars and soybeans.
-- America marks the 50th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination.
-- Students have been occupying an administration building at Howard University for a week now.
-- If you're really excited about the upcoming royal wedding, here's what we know about plans for the day so far. (Maybe Adele can be Prince Harry's and Meghan Markle's minister?)
-- Prince Philip is recovering after a successful hip operation.
-- The world cannot get over Ronaldo's "PlayStation goal."