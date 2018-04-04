Sierra Leone declares former junta head president

Story highlights Bio will be faced with the challenge of reducing extreme poverty and rebuilding the West African country for its 7.3 million citizens

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) Sierra Leone's election commission has declared the former military leader Julius Maada Bio president after a tight run-off vote.

Bio, leader of the Sierra Leone People's Party and former junta head of the West African nation in 1996, took 51.81 percent of the vote, beating Samura Kamara of the outgoing All People's Congress, who won 48.19 in the poll on Wednesday.

The retired brigadier was sworn-in and then took his oath of office, minutes after the declaration of the result by the country's chief justice, Abdulai Cham, the Sierra Leone Telegraph reported.

Bio succeeds President Ernest Bai Koroma, who leaves office after serving two five-year terms. Koroma came to power in 2007 in the shadow of a decade-long civil war that ended in 2002.

Vote counting in the run-off was delayed after disagreement over the tallying method.