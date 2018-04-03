Breaking News

Shooting reported at YouTube HQ

By Steve Almasy, CNN

Updated 4:46 PM ET, Tue April 3, 2018

(CNN)The city of San Bruno received multiple 911 calls from YouTube headquarters, with callers reporting shots fired, San Bruno City Manager Connie Jackson tells CNN.

The city has responded with a "massive police and fire response."
San Bruno police say on Twitter: "We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive."
One YouTube employee said people were trying to get out of the building "as fast as they could."
    She said she was on a conference call and her boss, who heard shots, told her at least one person was shot on the patio where people eat.
