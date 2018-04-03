(CNN) [Breaking news update, published at 5:02 p.m. ET]

Ambulances are transporting four or five patients to hospitals after a shooting was reported at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California, officials said. Authorities didn't disclose their conditions.

[Previous story, published at 4:56 p.m. ET]

The city of San Bruno received multiple 911 calls from YouTube headquarters, with callers reporting shots fired, San Bruno City Manager Connie Jackson tells CNN.

The city has responded with a "massive police and fire response."

Read More