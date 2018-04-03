Breaking News

YouTube HQ where shooting occurred home to 1,100 workers

By CNN staff

Updated 7:53 PM ET, Tue April 3, 2018

(CNN)The YouTube headquarters where a female shooter wounded three people before apparently taking her own life has more than 1,100 workers and is located in San Bruno, about 13 miles south of San Francisco.

Employees there include engineers working on site search, content channels and ad products, according to a website of Google, YouTube's parent company. The workforce also includes sales teams that work with advertisers and content creators who develop programming, the Google website says.
"An open, airy space makes collaboration a breeze and encourages innovation," the website says in describing the headquarters, which includes a basketball court and a lap pool.
    Shooting at YouTube headquarters
    Police respond to YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California, after gunshots &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/04/03/us/youtube-hq-shooting/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;were reported there&lt;/a&gt; on Tuesday, April 3. At least three people were injured in a shooting, according to San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini, and the suspected shooter was found dead. Barberini said the dead woman appeared to take her own life but the investigation was just beginning.
    Police respond to YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California, after gunshots were reported there on Tuesday, April 3. At least three people were injured in a shooting, according to San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini, and the suspected shooter was found dead. Barberini said the dead woman appeared to take her own life but the investigation was just beginning.
    Police walk outside the YouTube building. YouTube, which was founded in February 2005, quickly became the most well-known of several online video sites.
    Police walk outside the YouTube building. YouTube, which was founded in February 2005, quickly became the most well-known of several online video sites.
    Workers walk down a street near the YouTube complex.
    Workers walk down a street near the YouTube complex.
    Burlingame Police Chief Eric Wollman hands a dog named Kimba to a man who didn&#39;t give his name but said he worked for YouTube.
    Burlingame Police Chief Eric Wollman hands a dog named Kimba to a man who didn't give his name but said he worked for YouTube.
    People gather outside the building. One YouTube employee said people were trying to get out of the building &quot;as fast as they could.&quot;
    People gather outside the building. One YouTube employee said people were trying to get out of the building "as fast as they could."
    Overhead video from CNN affiliate KGO showed a heavy police presence. People gathered outside, and one by one they were were frisked and patted down by officers. Several roadways near the building were closed to traffic.
    Overhead video from CNN affiliate KGO showed a heavy police presence. People gathered outside, and one by one they were were frisked and patted down by officers. Several roadways near the building were closed to traffic.
    Officers run toward the building after the shooting.
    Officers run toward the building after the shooting.
    The city of San Bruno received multiple 911 calls from people reporting shots fired, City Manager Connie Jackson told CNN.
    The city of San Bruno received multiple 911 calls from people reporting shots fired, City Manager Connie Jackson told CNN.
    YouTube, which was founded in February 2005, quickly became the most well-known of several online video sites. In October 2006 Google said it was purchasing YouTube for $1.65 billion in stock.