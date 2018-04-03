(CNN) A trauma surgeon treating victims injured in a shooting Tuesday at the YouTube headquarters in California made pointed comments about gun violence.

"To think that after we've seen Las Vegas, Parkland, the Pulse nightclub shooting, that we would see an end to this, but we have not," said Dr. Andre Campbell , an attending trauma surgeon at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center.

Three people suffered gunshot wounds in the shooting on the campus in San Bruno, California, south of San Francisco, according to San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini. One person injured her ankle, Barberini said. The female shooter died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, the chief said.

Campbell said gun violence is a problem in the United States that needs to be addressed. He also chided the media for not paying attention to other instances of gun violence.

"Gun violence happens every day throughout the United States. It happens here in San Francisco. It happens in the Bay Area. It happens all over the country," Campbell said. "But I don't see you guys out here, because I'd like to make sure that people know that we got a serious problem that we need to address."

