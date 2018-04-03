Designer of deadly waterslide taken into custody

(CNN) The designer of the waterslide in Kansas on which a 10-year-old boy was killed was taken into custody Tuesday at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, according to the US Marshals Service.

John Schooley, 72, had landed in Texas after a flight from China.

Schooley faces charges of second-degree murder, aggravated battery and aggravated endangerment of child. He is due to be arraigned, then sent to Kansas, the Marshals Service said in a news release.

Besides Schooley, two water park executives and two companies also face criminal charges related to the death of Caleb Schwab, who was decapitated in 2016 while riding what was billed as the world's tallest waterslide.

The co-owner of the Schlitterbahn Waterpark, Jeffrey Henry, faces a second-degree murder charge, and the park's former director of operations, Tyler Austin Miles, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter. The construction company involved in designing and building the slide and the Schlitterbahn park also face charges, according to indictments unsealed in March.

