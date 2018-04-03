California lawmakers seek change in police lethal force standard

(CNN) California lawmakers proposed a dramatic change Tuesday in the standard under which police officers can use deadly force, in the wake of the fatal police shooting of Stephon Clark.

Joined by relatives of the 22-year-old unarmed black man whose death last month has sparked days of protests in Sacramento, legislators announced a bill replacing the current "reasonable force" rule with a stricter "necessary force" standard.

The legislation would authorize officers use deadly force "only when it is necessary to prevent imminent and serious bodily injury or death -- that is, if, given the totality of the circumstances, there was no reasonable alternative to using deadly force, including warnings, verbal persuasion, or other nonlethal methods of resolution or de-escalation," according to a statement from Democratic Assemblywoman Shirley Weber of San Diego, a co-author of the measure.

The bill is known as the Police Accountability and Community Protection Act.

The proposal also would establish that a homicide by an officer is "not justified if the officer's gross negligence contributed to making the force 'necessary,'" the ACLU of California said.

