Oklahoma teachers will fight 'until hell freezes over' if needed

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (CNN) This is a battle that could shutter some classrooms indefinitely.

Hundreds of Oklahoma teachers filled the state Capitol for a second day Tuesday, demanding an additional $150 million in school funding and increased raises for themselves and support staff.

Chants of "Fund our schools" erupt this morning inside Oklahoma's state Capitol. #OKWalk4kids pic.twitter.com/RzRlMdYOmb — Nick Valencia (@CNNValencia) April 3, 2018

Their walkout comes days after the state approved some raises and school funding -- but only a fraction of what the teachers' union demanded.

So despite indefinite school cancellations and even the risk of discipline from some districts, teachers say they won't give up.

"We will hold the line until hell freezes over, and then we will be here on ice skates," Muskogee High School teacher Diane Walker said. "We love our kids."

