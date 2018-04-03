Ways you can honor Martin Luther King Jr. 50 years after his assassination

(CNN) This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination. In recognition, The King Center in Atlanta has a list of events and service projects you can get involved with.

"You can have a person in your own house that needs help. Your neighbor needs help. That is the whole premise," said Carmen Coya van-Duijn with the King Center.

Below are other ways you can honor his legacy today - and all year long.

Donate time

Deliver meals: Ten million senior citizens in America face the threat of hunger. Meals On Wheels provides nutritious meals for homebound seniors. You can sign up to deliver a meal and give a quick safety check for senior citizens in your area.