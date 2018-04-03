(CNN) Two firefighters died when their light aircraft crashed into another plane at an Indiana airport Sunday afternoon, authorities say.

Pilot Kyle Hibst and his passenger David Wittkamper were firefighters with the Pipe Creek Township Fire Department in Madison County, the Madison County Emergency Management Agency said.

"A single-engine Cessna 150 collided on the ground this afternoon with a Cessna 525 CitationJet at Marion Municipal Airport in Marion, Indiana," the FAA said in a statement.

"Preliminary information indicates that the Cessna 150 was attempting to take off about 5:09 ET when it struck the tail of the Citation, which had just landed. The Cessna 150 was carrying two people and the Citation had five aboard."

Marion Municipal Airport does not have a control tower, meaning pilots must communicate via radio, a pilot who keeps his plane at the airport told CNN affiliate WRTV.

Read More