(CNN) In 1979, Jim McGinley, a teacher at Oklahoma City Public Schools, went on strike for higher pay, and to protest against the lack of educational materials and poor building conditions.

A black and white photo shows him with a proud look and his shirt's sleeves rolled up while holding a sign which reads, "Teachers want a fair shake - we mean it!"

Almost 40 years later, his daughter Marissa, who has followed her dad's footstep and become a fourth-grade teacher at Coronado Heights Elementary, in a suburb of Oklahoma City, is on a walkout this week -- and for very similar reasons.

"I grew up always hearing about how my dad went on strike in 1979," McGinley, who is in her fifth year of teaching, told CNN. "He'd always say how he 'Walked the (picket) line in '79'. I knew at a young age that he stood up for what he believed in."

"The similarities are astounding because not only are we in dire need of a teacher pay raise, we are also fighting for school funding," the 28-year-old continues.

