5 things for April 3: Amazon, Russia probe, Syria, mystery crash, fake weed

(CNN) Dealing with some seasonal sniffles in your household? These medications could actually make childhood allergies WORSE. Who knew? Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. Amazon

When it comes to the stock market, President Trump giveth and President Trump taketh away. His attacks on Amazon and its CEO, Jeff Bezos, have sent stocks into a frenzy , and financial experts are warning the President to lay off. The Dow fell 459 points yesterday , and Amazon has lost $60 billion in market value since Trump started pounding the company about a week ago. This is all happening, experts say, because Bezos owns The Washington Post, one of Trump's least favorite publications. But Trump's attacks are affecting more than Amazon's bottom line ; they're confusing Wall Street investors, who worry about regulation and that Trump's mission may interfere with corporate behavior.

2. Russia investigation

There are some new movements in the Russia investigation, but they're a little complex, so buckle up: The Justice Department, via Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, apparently told special counsel Robert Mueller in August that he should investigate claims that President Trump's ex-campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, was "colluding with Russian government officials" to interfere in the 2016 election. Prosecutors revealed the tidbit last night. Why is it significant? It shows the extent to which Rosenstein has backed the investigation ( Trump has criticized him for it ). Manafort has also wants the case dismissed, and this new development will definitely be a factor.

Elsewhere in RussiaInvestigationLand, Roger Stone's potential ties to WikiLeaks and its founder, Julian Assange, reportedly are being investigated by Mueller . Stone, who served as an adviser on Trump's presidential campaign, denies having ever met Assange. His emails, however, suggest otherwise.

JUST WATCHED Manafort's journey to center of Mueller's investigation Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Manafort's journey to center of Mueller's investigation 01:25

3. Syria

JUST WATCHED Artist reimagines world leaders as refugees Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Artist reimagines world leaders as refugees 03:56

4. California crash

JUST WATCHED Questions surround family killed off cliff Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Questions surround family killed off cliff 02:08

5. Fake weed

JUST WATCHED The dangers of synthetic marijuana Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH The dangers of synthetic marijuana 01:22

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Villanova wins men's NCAA basketball championship

Winnie Mandela has died

The South African anti-apartheid crusader was 81.

JUST WATCHED Winnie Mandela dies at 81 Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Winnie Mandela dies at 81 02:07

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum are separating

A painting hidden away in a closet turns out to be a Dutch masterwork worth millions

JUST WATCHED Classic painting worth millions found in closet Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Classic painting worth millions found in closet 02:05

A look at why nice people become mean online

Um, because social media is a lawless wasteland and anonymity is a false power that emboldens our worst inclinations? Just a guess.

WHAT'S FOR LUNCH

Spotify is going public today

JUST WATCHED Spotify is beating Apple. Now what? Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Spotify is beating Apple. Now what? 01:39

AND FINALLY

My reaction any time someone offers me food